Staff spotlight: Jo Massey – a life devoted to care

Inspiring Aylesbury care careers with Westgate Healthcare: Jo Massey’s journey of dedication and leadership. A Westgate Healthcare, we are proud to celebrate the dedication, compassion and inspiring journey of our team members. This Staff Spotlight shines on Jo Massey, Unit Manager at Hampden Hall Care Centre in Aylesbury. Her 30-year career in care shows perseverance, passion, and a deep commitment to making a difference.

A Journey That Began with a Mop and a Mission

Jo’s career in care began at the young age of 20, starting as a cleaner and carer in a local care home. Her potential quickly stood out, and she was promoted to Senior Healthcare Assistant. For 15 years, Jo worked tirelessly in hands-on care, developing the skills and empathy that shaped her future in nursing.

Turning Tragedy into Purpose

Jo Massey, the Unit Manager at Hampden Hall.

At 34, Jo experienced a life-changing moment when her beloved father fell ill and sadly passed away. This personal loss sparked a powerful realisation: Jo wanted to do more to help others. By the following January, just months after his passing, Jo had enrolled in a three-year nursing degree at Bucks New University. She balanced her studies while raising four daughters.

Jo’s determination didn’t stop there. In 2017, she earned a Master’s degree in Mentoring and Enabling Learning in Adult Healthcare Settings, underscoring her passion for developing others in the profession.

From Hospitals to Care Homes

Upon graduating in 2012, Jo began her nursing career at Harefield Hospital, specialising in heart and lung transplants- a field that first captured her interest during a university placement. She later moved to UCLH, working in a fast-paced neurology assessment unit before joining Westgate Healthcare in 2018.

Jo began her Westgate journey as a Registered Nurse at Burford House in Chorleywood. When the home closed for a complete renovation in 2019, she moved to Hampden Hall in Aylesbury and quickly became a key team member. Two of Jo’s daughters have since followed in her footsteps, choosing careers in care – a lasting legacy of her influence and values.

A Leader, Mentor and Advocate for Outstanding Care

Jo’s commitment to her residents and colleagues has made a lasting impact. She has mentored many students, staff members and overseas nurses, always ready to share her knowledge and experience. Her passion lies in “enabling residents to live their lives well, delivering high-quality, personalised care every step of the way.”

One of Jo’s most cherished memories came during the height of the pandemic. A resident at Hampden Hall, who had devoted her life to the Salvation Army, shared one final wish: to hear a brass band play again. Determined to make it happen, Jo arranged for a band to perform safely in the garden. As the familiar notes filled the air, residents and staff alike were moved to tears. It was a moment of joy, love, and humanity – one Jo will never forget.

Eyes on the Future

Currently working towards her NVQ Level 5 in Leadership and Management, Jo aspires to one day manage her own care home. With her drive and enthusiasm, she’s well on her way.

Home Manager, Juliana says, “Jo is a highly competent Unit Manager on the second floor, known for her exceptional leadership and dedication. She manages her floor with great efficiency, ensuring everything runs smoothly day-to-day. One of Jo’s standout strengths is her ability to handle queries from residents and their relatives with professionalism, empathy and care. Her calm approach and excellent communication skills help resolve issues quickly and maintain a positive environment for everyone. Jo truly makes a difference on her floor and is a valued asset to the team.”

Words of Wisdom

To those considering a care career in nursing, Jo’s advice is simple but powerful: “You can achieve anything you put your heart into.”

Jo represents everything that truly defines exceptional care – she is empathetic, deeply personal in her approach and guided by a strong sense of purpose. She reflects the core values we uphold at Westgate Healthcare: compassion, commitment, collaboration and credibility. We are incredibly lucky to have her as part of our Westgate Healthcare family!

Join Our Team in Aylesbury

If you’re interested in rewarding nursing and care careers in Aylesbury with Westgate Healthcare, we’d love to hear from you. We are currently recruiting compassionate and committed nurses and care staff who want to make a real difference. Ready to start or grow your nursing career in care? Visit our website to learn more and apply: https://www.westgatehealthcare.co.uk/job-listings/

About Hampden Hall Care Centre

Nestled away in a residential area of Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Hampden Hall Care Centre has been providing exceptional residential and nursing care to local residents for over 10 years.

Delivering first-class care and respect to loved ones, highly trained professional nurses and healthcare teams provide uniquely tailored care plans to each resident who joins the family.

Facilities have been designed to enhance resident care and quality of living, with modern yet homely rooms and a choice of living and dining spaces, Hampden Hall Care Centre welcomes all.

Hampden Hall Care Centre is operated by family-owned and run care group, Westgate Healthcare, and is the first of its kind within the group’s portfolio of eight homes across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and London. All inspected Westgate Healthcare homes are rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by the sector regulator, The Care Quality Commission.