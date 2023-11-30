South East hospitals ranked some of the “best places to work” according to regional workforce survey

Ten leading independent hospitals in the South East region have been formally recognised as amongst the ‘best places to work’ in the country in a UK wide employee survey.

The Saxon Clinic (Milton Keynes), Goring Hall (Worthing), Hampshire Clinic (Basingstoke, Circle Reading (Reading), The Chiltern (Great Missenden), The Shelburne (High Wycombe), Mount Alvernia (Guildford), The Princess Margaret (Windsor), The Runnymede (Chertsey) and Sarum Road (Winchester) Hospitals came twenty third on the list published by UK workplace engagement and recognition provider Best Companies. The Independent organisation evaluates employers across three categories; engagement, leadership and workplace culture.

This comes off the back of a string of ‘good’ ratings from the hospital regulator for the quality and safety of care, as well as best in class patient outcomes at each hospital.

Launched in 2001, the survey is recognised as the gold-standard accreditation for small, medium and large businesses across the UK. It is the only survey of its kind to accurately measure staff engagement levels. The survey generates a score on a fixed scale of 0 to 1,000, allowing the organisation to be ranked.

David Cooper, Chief People Officer at Circle Health Group

The results are based on employees' experiences and are compiled voluntarily through anonymous feedback on the leadership, culture and support available to them.

The ten hospitals results revealed that employees felt supported by the hospital’s senior management team and had extensive opportunities available to them for continued professional and personal development. Crucially, staff felt that they were listened to and were included in helping to shape the culture and direction of the business.

Circle Health Group which operates 54 hospitals across the UK has been ranked in the Top 5 Best Big Companies to Work For in Q3. In addition, the hospital operator also placed second in the Q3 top 5 Best Health and Social Care Companies to Work For nationally.

David Cooper, Chief People Officer of Circle Health Group, said: