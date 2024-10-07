Simply the best at BHT’s Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Congratulations to Dr Helen Pegrum, consultant in palliative care based at Florence Nightingale Hospice for winning the Lifetime Contribution Award at the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (BHT) Awards on the 3rd October at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. The event was led by Neil Macdonald, CEO of BHT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Pegrum has worked in palliative care for over 25 years and is an inspirational leader. She works all over Buckinghamshire, in the community, in hospitals as well as at the Hospice. Helen was recognised for the significant role she has played at the Hospice and NHS Trust, for training other medics in palliative care and for maintaining her curiosity. Helen describes the role of the Hospice as “wrapping care around the patient” and she has delivered this consistently for over 25 years.

Another winner last night was Ann Kenny, bereavement listening lead at the Hospice. Ann won the Kindness Award and hundreds of bereaved people have benefitted from Ann’s kindness and her ability to really listen. Ann was also recognised for her role in supporting other bereavement listeners, many of whom are volunteers, as well as the Hospice’s staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity picked up an award which recognises and celebrates the Charity’s 35 years and the financial contribution that it has made to funding the Hospice. Also mentioned was the positive impact which the Charity’s volunteers make to the Hospice environment.

Dr Helen Pegrum, Lifetime Contribution Award winner

Chief Executive Jo Turner said “It is through our support in the community with many of you shopping, donating and volunteering that we are able to invest over £1.4million in the Hospice and its services in the last year. Thank you to all our supporters.”