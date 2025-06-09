This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cases of Covid have increased by 10.1% 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13 cases of a new Covid strain have been detected in the UK.

NB.1.8.1 was first detected in January 2025 and originates from the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed it is a variant under monitoring (VUM).

Cases of Covid have increased 10.1% according to latest figures from UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Cases of a new Covid variant have been detected in the UK.

NB.1.8.1 has already caused a spike in infections and hospitalisations in China and has been identified in 22 countries, with the WHO confirming they have classed it is a “variant under monitoring”.

There have been many different types of variants and subvariants of Covid since the pandemic. NB.1.8.1 is the latest on the scene after the emergence of LP.8.1., which is the most dominant variant in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid infections have been on the rise in the UK, with latest data from UKHSA which revealed up to the week of May 28, cases had increased by 10.1%, up 103 to 1,124.

Here’s everything you need to know about how many cases of the new variant are in the UK and what symptoms to look out for.

There have been 13 cases recorded of the new Covid variant in the UK. | Pexels

What is the new Covid strain NB.1.8.1?

First detected on January 22, 2025, the new Covid strain, NB.1.8.1 originates from the omicron variant which saw cases spike in 2023.

Despite an increase in cases and hospitalisations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, the WHO have revealed that current data does not indicate that it leads to more severe illness than current variants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHO have designated it as a “variant under monitoring”, but the overall risk to public health has been posed to be “low”, with current Covid vaccines expected to be effective in protecting vulnerable patients from severe illness.

How many cases of new Covid variant have been found in the UK?

The UKHSA confirmed that there have been 13 cases of NB.1.8.1 found in the UK.

Cases of Covid, in the week up to May 28, had increased by 10.1%, up 103 to 1,124, whilst deaths also increased by 5.9% and hospitalisations were up 3.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant in the UK?

Despite the many different variants, the symptoms of Covid have remained the same. The NHS explain Covid symptoms can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills)

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Symptoms of Covid are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu, which is why if you suspect you have Covid it’s important to take a test to confirm or rule out the infection.

Most people who have Covid tend to feel better after a few weeks, but it can take longer to recover, with some people experiencing a more serious reaction and prolonged symptoms.

🧪 Boots COVID-19 Test Kits

While free testing is no longer widely available, Boots continues to offer a range of COVID-19 lateral flow kits for home use, with results in under 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re available individually or in multipacks, with options for general use, travel, or workplace settings.

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.