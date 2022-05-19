Revolutionary robotic surgery a step closer for cancer patients in Bucks

Bucks based charity, Scannappeal launched its Robot Appeal in October 2021, and more than half of the £1 million target has now been achieved.

Robotic surgery is a form of keyhole surgery involving small incisions where a surgeon controls a computer-enhanced robot to mimic the surgeon’s hand movements with absolute precision.

Robotic surgery incisions are much smaller, reducing the risk of complications and infection and minimising scarring, pain and discomfort.

Consultant laparoscopic colorectal surgeon Arnold Goede

A groundbreaking clinical trial led by scientists at UCL and the University of Sheffield, published this week, found that robotic-assisted surgery for bladder cancer removal and reconstruction led to shorter recovery times and significantly less time in hospital.

The researchers are urging the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) to make it available across the UK for all major abdominal surgery, including colorectal, gastro-intestinal, and gynaecological.

Scannappeal director Lisa Trivett said: “Along with the kindness of the community, we have also been able to strengthen the fundraising by assigning legacy income to the Robot Appeal.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals who have chosen to leave a gift in their will to Scannappeal.

The Da Vinci XI model surgical robot

"This means we have allocated a staggering £500,000 to the Robot Appeal on top of the £150,000 that has already been raised.

"However, we still need to raise a further £350,000 to ensure we can fund the surgical robot as quickly as possible and start changing the future for patients undergoing surgery in Bucks.”

The Da Vinci XI model surgical robot will be based at Wycombe Hospital and will initially be used for colorectal, urological and gynaecological cancer, and for non-cancer treatment in these areas.

Consultant laparoscopic colorectal surgeon Arnold Goede said: “We are privileged that Scannappeal is raising money to ensure Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust can offer world-class robotic techniques to local patients.

"Not only does it mean patients can be treated closer to home, but operations will be less painful to recover from, more precise with in-built high-tech features making surgery safer, and even less invasive than laparoscopic surgery.

"This means patients will recovery more quickly with a smaller risk of serious complications and better long-term cancer outcomes”.