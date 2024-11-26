Here’s what you need to know 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.

It’s important to be aware of the symptoms and to check your breasts regularly.

Clare Langford, Medical Negligence Expert at Higgs LLP outlines some of the red flag symptoms of breast cancer that you shouldn’t ignore.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, with one women diagnosed every 10 minutes according to Breast Cancer Now.

There are many different signs and symptoms of breast cancer which is why it’s important to get to know your breasts so that if there is a change you will know what is and isn’t normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinical negligence lawyers Higgs LLP are urging women and men alike to stay vigilant about the red-flag symptoms of breast cancer as knowing some of the crucial warning signs can help with early detection and timely intervention.

These are the red flag breast cancer symptoms you should look out for. | Pexels/Anna Tarazevich

What are the red flag symptoms of breast cancer?

Symptoms of breast cancer can vary, but there are some red flag indicators. Clare Langford, Medical Negligence Expert at Higgs LLP explains that a more obvious symptom is a lump or swelling in the breast, upper chest or armpit.

Other red flag symptoms include a change in the texture of the skin, colour of the breast or inversion of the nipple, as well as crusting or discharge around the nipple which can also be a worrying sign.

Langford says: "When it comes to cancer or any life-threatening condition, early detection can save lives. If patients feel something is wrong, they should never hesitate to seek testing or medical attention. Symptoms should never be ignored, and it's vital that both patients and healthcare professionals take any concerns seriously to ensure timely diagnosis and care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How serious breast cancer can be will depend on how big the cancer is and if it has spread as sometimes it can spread to other areas of the body, this is called secondary breast cancer.

What are the signs of breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in the UK. Breast screening is offered to women aged between 50 and 71 in the form of a mammogram, which can pick up breast cancer that is too small to feel or see.

The NHS outline that symptoms of breast cancer in women can include:

a lump, or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit

a change in the skin of your breast, such as dimpling or redness

a change in size or shape of 1 or both breasts

nipple discharge (if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding), which may have blood in it

a change in the shape or look of your nipple, such as it turning inwards or a rash on it

pain in your breast or armpit which does not go away – breast pain that comes and goes is usually not a symptom of breast cancer

If you notice a lump or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit, have any changes in your breasts or nipples that are not normal for you or have pain in your breast or armpit that does not go away it’s important to see your GP to get checked.

You can find out more information about breast cancer at NHS.UK.