Record number of people in addiction treatment in Buckinghamshire

A record number of people were in contact with drug and alcohol treatment in Buckinghamshire last year, new figures show.

Drug treatment provider Turning Point called for specialist services to provide "innovative" treatment and harm reduction services, as the number of people accessing addiction treatment surges across England.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show 1,850 people in Buckinghamshire were in contact with drug and alcohol treatment in the year to March – an increase on 1,500 people the year before.

It was also the highest number since comparable records for the area began in 2021-22.

Across England, over 310,800 adults were in contact with drug and alcohol treatment services last year, up 7% from 2022-23.

It was the largest rise in adults in treatment since 2008-09, and the highest number since 2009-10.

Those with problems with opiates remained the largest substance group, accounting for 44% of adults in treatment.

In Buckinghamshire, adults struggling with opiates made up 34% of those in treatment.

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at drug treatment provider Turning Point, said the increase in people accessing treatment is a "positive step forward".

She added: "There is still much more to do to reduce stigma and address barriers people face in accessing treatment services and we must do all we can to work on these areas and ensure more people who need help can access it.

"With the rise in drug-related deaths, and increased risks due to the emergence of synthetic opioids, there has never been a more critical time for specialist services to provide innovative, evidence-based treatment and harm reduction services."

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the number of deaths from drug misuse registered in 2023 was 3,353 – the highest level since records began.

Meanwhile, the OHID report shows 4,022 people died in treatment in the year to March, a 3% fall on the year before.

OHID said people with opiate problems accounted for nearly two-thirds (63%) of these deaths, while the alcohol-only group accounted for 29%. It added some deaths might not be alcohol or drug-related.

In Buckinghamshire, 22 adults died while undergoing drug and alcohol addiction treatment between April 2021 and March 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Drug-related deaths are tragically at record highs, and this government is working to turn this around.

"We will ensure that anyone with a drug or alcohol problem can access the help and support they need, and we will work across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use and make our streets safer."