Questions welcomed as new integrated healthcare board for Bucks holds public meeting in Aylesbury

The new Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) is holding a board meeting in public on Tuesday, January 17.

Members of the pubic are welcome to attend the meeting in person or watch the meeting via a live stream.

The BOB ICB has taken over responsibility for commissioning healthcare from the area’s three Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which dissolved in June 2022, together with other functions including pharmacy, optometry and dentistry.

Bucks Council's Gateway headquarters

The meeting will be held in Buckinghamshire Council’s Jubilee Room, at the Gatehouse offices in Aylesbury, from 10am to 1pm.

The board meeting will hear an update on the performance of local NHS services and consider questions from the public related to the agenda items.

Members of the public can submit questions in advance to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, January 16.