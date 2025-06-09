£2m funding allocated for emergency department improvements at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has confirmed it is receiving £2 million in funding to improve the emergency department in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

It has been revealed that the money will go towards improving emergency care facilities, the hospital’s digital infrastructure, and what the trust has described as its support innovations. It is hoped that these changes will lead to further reductions in the wait times patients experience on site.

Raghuv Bhasin, chief operating officer for the trust said: “This funding is a testament to the incredible progress we’ve made to be one of the most improved organisations in the country. Our teams have worked relentlessly to work together to ensure our patients get the right care in the right place at the right time and I am proud of their work to bring down waits for our residents.”

Mr Bhasin was referencing recent NHS data which put the hospital in the top 20 when it came to most improved organisations in the country for reducing 12-hour waits in emergency departments. Latest data showed the trust’s services improved by the biggest margin of any organisation within NHS England’s umbrella.

The emergency department at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust also revealed plans to expand access to its urgent treatment centres, same-day emergency care, and the urgent community response team.

Andrew McLaren, chief medical Officer for the Trust said: “We know that the emergency department is not always the best option for every patient. By improving access to alternative services, we’re helping people get the care they need more quickly and effectively.”