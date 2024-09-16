Practical help and advice freely available for Bucks residents at popular hearing loss event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free event designed to help Buckinghamshire residents living with deafness find practical help and advice in an informal, welcoming environment, will be returning to Saunderton, Princes Risborough by popular demand on Friday 27 September.

The Hearing Information Day has been organised by Hearing Link Services, part of the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which provides emotional and practical help for people whatever their level of hearing loss.

The event will be an opportunity for anyone with hearing loss to talk to the charity’s peer support volunteers, most of whom either live with hearing loss themselves, or have professional experience in the field, and to meet people who have already benefited from the charity’s services.

Angie Southcott, Director of Hearing Loss Services for the charity, said: “Whether someone is newly diagnosed or has been living with it for a long time, deafness can be very isolating and it can often be hard to know where to go for advice.

“This event offers a safe and welcoming space for anyone to find advice and discover services and products that can be invaluable at helping them live with deafness both at home and at work.”

The day will be packed with interesting workshops and demonstrations, including a lipreading taster session, offering a snapshot into what to expect from a lipreading class, and an ‘Understanding Earwax’ workshop. There will also be a demonstration by the charity’s hearing dogs of how they alert their deaf partner to sounds.

Hearing Link Services will be launching a new topic in its Helpful Hours series of interactive sessions covering key topics of interest to people with hearing loss. The new session will offer advice for anyone attending GP appointments and eye examinations.

Hearing care consultants, Aston Hearing, which has a specialist audiology room on-site at The Grange will be on hand, along with other practicing audiologists, for any visitors needing an ear health check, hearing assessment or advice about their hearing.

Madalene Lock, Practice Manager at Aston Hearing, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to access crucial information all in one place, and we are delighted to be part of it once again. Aston Hearing staff will be on hand throughout the day to advise people about all things hearing and suggest next steps. For anyone who has questions about their hearing loss, we look forward to meeting them on 27th September.”

Sylvia Irvine-Robertson, a peer support volunteer for Hearing Link Services and attendee for the 2023 Hearing Information Day, said: “Our Hearing Information Day is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to explore any aspect of hearing loss in one space.

“Apart from obtaining information, the event offers a chance to discuss hearing-related issues and an opportunity to participate in a range engaging and informative workshops. It is also an occasion to just sit back watch hearing dog demonstrations, enjoy some food and drink and soak up the tremendous buzz that the event inspires.”

The Hearing Information Day will take place at The Grange, Haw Lane, Saunderton on Friday 27 September. Visitors can choose between two arrival times: 11am or 12.30 and multiple workshops will run throughout the day so that whatever time they arrive, they will still be able to attend all the workshops on offer.

The event is free to attend and booking is encouraged. To book your place, or even just to find out more, please visit hearinglink.org/infodays