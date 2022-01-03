Picture and video: Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Aylesbury on Covid visit

Aylesbury's MP Rob Butler welcomed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Aylesbury today (Monday) for a visit to the Vaccination Centre at the Guttman Stadium.

PM Johnson and Mr Butler visited the mass vaccination site run by Oxford Healthcare NHS Trust, to praise the work of the team there who have delivered 145,000 jabs to local people.

The PM also thanked the GPs and volunteers who have been running the other vaccination centre at the stadium.

Speaking in an address to the people of Aylesbury and beyond, the Prime Minister said it was 'great' to be in the town and praised local efforts.

"It’s great to be here with Rob at the Stoke Mandeville Centre where we're seeing huge numbers of people being vaccinated," Mr Johnson said.

"I also want to thank the volunteers who run an alternate operation and have done thousands and thousands of people in the last few months: a heroic effort by everybody involved. The key message is that two doses of vaccine aren’t enough against Omicron: you’ve got to get your booster as well, so get boosted now!"

Aylesbury MP Butler reserved special praise for those turning up on a Bank Holiday for jabs.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler (left) welcomes PM Boris Johnson to the town's mass Covid vaccination centre in Stoke Mandeville

"I am delighted the Prime Minister came to Stoke Mandeville stadium, where he thanked everyone involved in the local vaccination effort - especially people turning up for their jabs today, on a Bank Holiday," Mr Butler said.