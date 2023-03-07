No Smoking Day is here (photo: Adobe)

But on March 8 you can join hundreds of others trying to give up cigarettes as it’s No Smoking Day.

And to help a leading pharmacy chain is encouraging smokers to reach out for support with quitting the habit.

This year, the theme for No Smoking Day is ‘Stopping smoking protects your brain health’ in recognition of the fact that smoking has been found to increase your risk of dementia – although most people don’t actually realise that smoking is actually bad for your brain as well as your body.

Smoking increases the risk of vascular problems

According to recent research by smokefree charity ASH, while more than three-quarters of smokers (78 per cent) knew that their habit could lead to their developing a lung or respiratory disease, only just under one in five (18 per cent) knew that it could increase their risk of developing dementia too.

Smoking increases the risk of vascular problems, which have been linked to the two most common forms of dementia, Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia – and it also increases the risk of strokes and bleeds in the brain. The World Health Organisation estimates that 14 per cent of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide are potentially attributable to smoking.

According to data from Public Health England, 60 per cent of smokers want to quit, but it’s estimated can on average try to do so 30 times before they succeed. It’s thought that seeking professional help, from a doctor or pharmacist for example, can make a massive difference to success.

Well Pharmacy, which has more than 760 pharmacies across the UK, runs NHS-backed stop smoking services in many of its stores to encourage people to ditch their cigarettes for good in the way that works best for them.

Well also has a wide range of nicotine replacement therapies available in branches and online to keep cravings at bay during the initial period smokefree, and pharmacy colleagues are always on hand to provide support and advice.

And this week the chain is offering free delivery on stop smoking items like lozenges, mouth spray and gum online, making it even easier for those looking to quit to access products that will help them to do so.

Deputy superintendent pharmacist at Well Pharmacy, George Sandhu, said: “People have very different reasons to want to quit smoking, and very different reasons why they smoke or find it hard to quit, so having an individual plan on how you’re going to quit is really important.