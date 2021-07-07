Pfizer vaccinations without an appointment available in Aylesbury for the next five days

Walk-in vaccinations are available at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury for the rest of the week, concluding on July 11.

Every day this week vaccinations that don't require an appointment are available from 9.30am-7.30pm.

This walk-in clinic is open to anyone over 18 requiring a first or second dose vaccination, Pfizer jabs will be used. The centre has the capacity to deliver 600 vaccines each day.

walk-in vaccinations are available at Stoke Mandeville Stadium until July 11

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid operations director, said: “Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“By extending the opportunity to simply walk in we hope that more people will see how quick and easy it is and get their jab.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on day one.

“I also want to pay tribute to all the people who have worked so hard over many months to operate our vaccinations centres. Thanks to their efforts Oxford Health has administered 405,057 doses which contributes greatly to the national effort to get as many people as possible protected.”

The full address for the centre is Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

The number 9, X30, or 300 Arriva buses go from Aylesbury station to the centre.

The NHS advises people should wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm. It also advises that people may have to queue for a 'short while', to receive their walk-in vaccination.