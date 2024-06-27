Person in England dies in E. coli outbreak 'spread by lettuce leaves' as 19 new cases reported to UKHSA
The body said there have been a further 19 cases associated with the current outbreak as of June 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 275 in the UK.
It said two individuals in England had died within 28 days of infection with the outbreak strain but one is likely linked to the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Both individuals, who died in May, had underlying medical conditions and had symptom onset dates before June 4.
The Agency had on June 7 issued an urgent warning following the outbreak, which was, suspected to be associated with a nationally distributed food item or several items, and resulted in multiple people being treated in hospital. It said whole genome sequencing of the samples revealed that the majority of the 113 cases initially reported in the UK since May 25 “are part of a single outbreak.
Three major food suppliers have since recalled their products because of possible contamination with E. coli as a precautionary step, namely THIS!, Greencore, and Samworth Brothers.
Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the FSA said: “Earlier this month, we confirmed that several sandwich manufacturers had taken precautionary action to withdraw and recall various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls after food chain and epidemiological links enabled us to narrow down a wide range of foods to a type of lettuce used in sandwich products as the likely cause of the outbreak.
“This remains a complex investigation and we continue to work with the relevant businesses and the local authorities to ensure necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers. Although we are confident in the likely source of the outbreak being linked to lettuce, work continues to confirm this and identify the root cause of the outbreak with the growers, suppliers and manufacturers so that actions can be taken to prevent a reoccurrence.”
UKHSA said although case reporting rates are declining, they expect to see more cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to them from NHS laboratories. It said from 249 cases, 49% were admitted to hospital.
So far, confirmed case totals:
- 182 in England
- 58 in Scotland
- 31 in Wales
- 4 in Northern Ireland (evidence suggests that they acquired their infection in England)
Amy Douglas, incident director at UKHSA, said: “We’re pleased that fewer cases have been reported, however we still expect to see a few more cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to us for testing.
“Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and the risk of infecting others.
“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection. If you are unwell, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings.
“Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. If you are concerned about your symptoms, follow NHS.UK guidance on when to seek help and the steps you can take to avoid further spread to family and friends.”
