Over 100 new cases and one Covid-related death recorded in Aylesbury Vale today

A Covid-related death has been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (July 16).

This is the first Covid-link death recorded in the region by the Government since mid-May.

The government registers virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test. The cumulative death toll for the region since the pandemic started is 341 after today's passing.

108 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury on July 16

Over 100 cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale for the second day running. Today, a further 108 positive tests were returned in the region, after 105 were recorded yesterday.

Latest vaccination data for the region shows that 84% of adults have received their first dose and 64% of over 18s have been jabbed twice.

Cases continue to increase across the UK, another 51,870 positive tests were reported in the past 24 hours. Including Aylesbury Vale, 49 Covid-linked deaths were confirmed.

Latest countrywide hospital admission information shows another 717 patients with Covid were admitted in the past 24 hours.