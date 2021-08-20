Over 100 Covid cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours again

A further 108 Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale by the Government today (August 20).

For the second straight day the number of new infections reported in Aylesbury Vale has surpassed the 100-case marker.

Across the last seven days there has been a 20% increase in new cases with 628 new positive tests confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

108 new Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on August 20

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

The vaccination data for Aylesbury Vale released by Public Health England, has been extended to include 16 and 17-year-olds for the first time.

Overall, 74.1% of over 16s are fully vaccinated in Aylesbury Vale, 85.3% have received at least their first dose. On Wednesday only 37 first dose vaccinations were delivered in Aylesbury Vale and 298 over 16s received their second jab.

Across the UK, another 37,314 Covid cases were reported and a further 114 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.