NHS services in Buckinghamshire put under huge pressure by latest round of strikes, chief says

It is set to be the longest period of industrial action in the NHS’s entire history
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Bucks NHS chiefs have called for “patience” as junior doctors in England began an unprecedented six days of strikes over pay.

The industrial action places huge “pressure” on services, according to Dr Nick Broughton, interim chief executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board.

He said: “The six-day walkout during what is one of the busiest times for the NHS, will bring significant challenges to our services.

Stoke Mandeville HospitalStoke Mandeville Hospital
“Our services are already facing high demand during this holiday season with increasing rates of Covid and the seasonal Norovirus, and the first week of January is traditionally very busy.”

Dr Rachael de Caux, the chief medical officer covering Bucks, urged the public to only use emergency departments and 999 and for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

She added: “It may take longer during this period to be seen and treated so we ask you to please be patient.”

Thousands of medics joined picket lines on Wednesday morning as the British Medical Association called on the Health Secretary to make a “credible offer on pay”.

The trade union claimed the doctors were “forced to strike” due to them still being paid just £15.50 an hour.

If the industrial action continues it will be the longest in the history of the NHS since it was founded in 1948. It is the ninth walkout by junior doctors who are looking to address what they see as a cheap decline in pay since 2009.

