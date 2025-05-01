NHS reveal the total number of people who have received spring COVID-19 jabs in Bucks and South East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS has revealed the total number of people who have received the latest COVID-19 spring vaccination jabs since the start of April.

The NHS says the vaccination provides ‘vital protection against different strains of the COVID-19 virus’ and helps to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Now they have revealed over half a million have received the latest COVID-19 jabs in the South East region – which includes Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust,​ Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

The NHS says latest data shows a running total of 526,432 people have been vaccinated against Covid since the start of April 2025 as the spring vaccination campaign continues.

Covid-19 jab being administered. Photo: Chris Jackson Getty Images

It includes adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The NHS says it highlights the region's commitment to protecting its residents and reducing the spread of the virus, with local teams organising visits to care homes and for housebound patients.

Thousands of daily appointments are available at pharmacies and GP practices across the region, with walk-in appointments also offered at various locations.

Caroline Reid, Director of Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 vaccination program, NHS England South East, said: "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local NHS teams and it is encouraging to see the numbers of people who are coming forward to get their vaccination as it really does make a difference.

“We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to book their vaccination to ensure they are protected.”

For more information or to schedule a vaccination, visit the NHS website, use the NHS App, or call 119.

