NHS 'pleased' overall with results from unannounced inspection reviewing Stoke Mandeville Hospital children's department

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has announced it is pleased with the findings of a recent unannounced inspection at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The Care Quality Commission sent inspectors to the Bucks hospital after concerns were raised with how sepsis was identified at the facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, during the assessments carried out in Stoke Mandeville no examples of egregious practices of that nature were found.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Inspectors have called on the hospital to improve it how receives and investigates incidents. The CQC found that translator services were not always used when required and there was no accessible information to inform children, young people and their families this service was available. In certain cases this could lead to a breakdown in communication, the report warns.

The report did credit leadership at the facility and the systems used to keep staff informed. In instances where the hospital did not have the optimum amount of staff, the CQC found that measures were in place to assist patients.

Chief nurse at Buckinghamshire NHS Trust, Karen Bonner said: “The inspectors found that children and young people were receiving safe care with leaders running services well. We were also pleased that they reported that our colleagues felt respected, supported and valued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, whilst the overall findings of the inspection were positive, there were some areas highlighted for improvement which we are already addressing. These included the need to improve our governance processes for reviewing and learning from incidents and making patients and visitors aware of our translator services.

“As a learning organisation, we are always seeking to improve our services so we welcome this feedback. Action is already being taken to address the issues raised as we remain committed to delivering outstanding care for all our patients and service users.”