NHS photography exhibition comes to Aylesbury showcasing groundbreaking research

An NHS photography exhibition has landed in Aylesbury showcasing groundbreaking research methods.

Erected in Aylesbury Library, guests have until March 5 to look over the pictures showing microscopic images of cells and bacteria.

Called, ‘The Body Unlocked: How Research is Changing Lives’, the exhibition consists of 11 life-sized images of people involved in the studies.

The virtual headsets guests can try on

The exhibition has been produced by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), its purpose is to encourage people to participate in studies conducted by the NHS.

Guests will see pictures of surgeons preparing a pioneering gene therapy injection for vision loss, dogs smelling urine to detect cancer, a microscope image of cells responsible for controlling blood sugar and a virtual reality headset to treat mental health conditions.

Work shown at the exhibition is undertaken in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire.

Professor Manu Vatish, Clinical Director for the NIHR Clinical Research Network Thames Valley and South Midlands, said: "Health research is vital for developing new treatments in the NHS.

Some of the work visitors can learn more about

"Clinical research can improve the quality of the care that we provide and help us learn more about various conditions.

"However, for any research to progress, we rely on the public to take part. This can include anything from filling out surveys or giving a blood sample to trialling a new medication or treatment”.

More information on the exhibition is available at http://thebodyunlocked.info/.

Venues interested in hosting the exhibition free of charge can email [email protected] for details.