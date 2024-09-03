NHS hails 'amazing' presenter who has spent 45 years volunteering at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An NHS boss has praised the ‘amazing’ presenter who has spent 45 years volunteering at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust CEO Neil Macdonald presented Martin Kinch with a special certificate to mark his 45 years in hospital radio.

On Friday (30 August) Martin was given a long service certificate for volunteering in recognition of his role in building the community radio station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil said: “Martin's dedication and time that he puts in is an amazing example of volunteering and the difference it can make to people's lives.”

Martin Kinch with Buckinghamshire NHS Trust CEO Neil Macdonald.

Martin started out at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio soon after the station was formed in 1979. He is one of the volunteers who give up their free time to enable the not-for-profit station to remain on the air entertaining patients. He presents an ‘oldie show’ called ‘Solid Gold’ every Monday evening at 6pm.

Martin said in 2022: “When I first started, the only way people could hear us was through plastic tubes coming out of the wall in the wards, now, thanks to years of fundraising and hard work by our dedicated team we broadcast on 101.8 FM and also online, we also have our own app which can be downloaded onto phones and tablets.”

During his time on air Martin has interviewed some of the biggest names in the UK music scene including Tony Hadley, Tim Rice, and Tony Blackburn.

One of Martin’s favourite experiences at the radio station was when he interviewed Wizzard frontman Roy Wood in a pub.