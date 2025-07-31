New Trustees appointed to Thames Hospice Board

Following the recent announcement of Katharine Horler OBE as the incoming Chair from December 2025, Thames Hospice is delighted to announce the appointment of four new Trustees who will formally join the Board in November 2025.

The appointments reflect the charity’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership and ensuring a broad range of professional expertise to support the delivery of high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care across the community it has proudly served for 38 years.

The new trustees bring extensive experience across healthcare, retail, commercial leadership and digital innovation:

Andy Burgess

With a successful career spanning 38 years, Andy has held senior roles across start-ups, SMEs, and global corporates, most recently leading the retail sector for Google Cloud. His expertise lies in AI, digital transformation, commercial strategy, and leadership, with experience managing teams and projects across Europe, Asia, and the US.

Andy is no stranger to Thames Hospice, having been a dedicated fundraiser for over 20 years. From cycling Land’s End to John O’Groats, to organising community events such as the Denham Summer Ball, his personal commitment to the Hospice has been longstanding.

"I'm absolutely delighted and excited to be joining Thames Hospice as a Trustee, building upon my involvement as a fundraiser. I feel I will add significant value in the commercial area and contribute through my strong background in AI and IT,"said Andy.

Dr Lalitha Iyer

Lalitha is Chief Medical Officer at NHS Frimley Integrated Care Board and a practicing GP in Slough. With over 25 years of experience in primary care and NHS leadership, she has played a key role in driving health innovation and transformation at local and regional levels. Her expertise includes population health, addressing inequalities, and integrated models of care.

She has a deep professional and personal connection to hospice care and is passionate about ensuring the highest standards of clinical governance and holistic support for patients and families.

"As a GP and healthcare leader, being a Trustee of Thames Hospice is a privilege. I am honoured to support its commitment to compassionate, person-centred care and contribute to such meaningful work that is vital to our patients and families,"said Lalitha.

James Breckenridge

James is Retail Director at John Lewis, where he leads a team of approximately 14,000 Partners across the UK, overseeing retail operations, customer service centres, and a multi-year transformation programme. He has previously held leadership roles at Selfridges, IKEA, and PC World, bringing a wealth of experience in operational excellence, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

James is passionate about using his commercial and leadership skills to contribute to the non-profit sector and has personal experience of the life-changing impact of hospice care.

"I'm delighted to join Thames Hospice and hope to bring my expertise and passion for people to support the Hospice’s vital work. Having personal experience of the difference that end-of-life care can make makes me even more determined to add value wherever I can,"said James.

Dr Adrian Hayter

Adrian is a GP Partner and Medical Director at the Royal College of General Practitioners, with over 30 years of experience in primary care and health policy. He has supported national and international programmes focused on integrated palliative care, population health, and leadership development.

Having served as a local commissioner and clinician for many years, Adrian is a strong advocate for access to high-quality end-of-life care, including hospice at home services.

"I am delighted to support the Hospice in this Trustee role and look forward to working with the whole team and incredible volunteers. I recognise the vital role that the Hospice plays in enabling people to live well until their final days and ensuring every individual has the opportunity for a peaceful, supported end-of-life experience,"said Adrian.

Thames Hospice also takes this opportunity to thank two long-standing Trustees who will step down from their roles later this year: Mr Bruce Montgomery, who will retire on 31 August, and Dr Judith Kinder, who will step down on 31 December. Both have made significant contributions to the governance and development of the charity over many years.

Chris Aitken, Chair of Trustees of Thames Hospice, added, “We are extremely grateful to Bruce and Judith for their dedicated service, wisdom and guidance. As we welcome Andy, Lalitha, James and Adrian, we look forward to the fresh insights and leadership they will bring to the Board as we continue to deliver outstanding care to those who need us most.”