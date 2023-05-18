New survey ranks care group with homes in Stone as one of the best in the country

A care home group which oversees operations for to properties in Stone has been named as of the top 20 facilities in the country.

Peverel Court Care controls Bartlett's Residential Care Home and Stone House Nursing Home and was ranked as a top 20 service on Carehome.co.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the group sent round a pizza truck to visit all of their homes.

The pizza truck brought to Stone care homes

On the care home website 2,187 groups are ranked with the top 20 receiving an award from the website.

Ratings are based on care home reviews from residents, as well as their friends and family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 12,000 of the care homes in the UK support older people aged 65 and over, while the rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

As people are living longer, and with 18.6 per cent of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, equating to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

The pizza truck was a big hit

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preet Shergill, associate director at Peverel Court Care, said: “Well done to all of the Peverel Court Care team for their outstanding work. The exceptional levels of care provided were captured in numerous excellent reviews from those who matter most: residents and their relatives.

“Those excellent reviews have been recognised with this award. Well done to an outstanding team on winning this award for eight consecutive years!”

Multiple members of the team at Stone House said how they thought the pizza truck was a nice gesture.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, added: “It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 care home groups in the UK by the residents and their families, who have experienced for themselves the care and support being given at the care home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our awards, which celebrate the excellent care given by care home groups, show Peverel Court Care ensures it gives first-rate care throughout its homes and we would like to congratulate it on being a top care home group!