New Mother’s Day poll shows that 54 per cent of Midland mums kept their pregnancy journey a secret

The survey is part of the charity’s Mother’s Day campaign We See A Mum to highlight the different ways people become parents, the struggles faced by some and the complex range of emotions triggered by their experiences.

The charity launched the campaign in 2022 to recognise all mums, wherever they are on their pregnancy journey, and aims to encourage people to talk more openly about different paths to parenthood.

The poll also highlighted that:

YouGov

36 per cent of Midlands Adults agreed that we should talk more about people’s different experiences of becoming a parent.

31 per cent of mums in the Midlands find Mother’s Day too commercial.

14 per cent of mums from the Midlands find the day difficult as there are too many expectations.

43 per cent of mums from the Midlands expressed happiness when thinking about Mother's Day.

61 per cent of mums from the Midlands first felt like a parent when they held their baby in their arms and 12 per cent felt like a mum when they had a positive test pregnancy test.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive said:

“Our poll suggests that sadly, many mums in the Midlands find it difficult to share their journey to parenthood, even with their own mum. At the same time, many of those who took part said we should be able to talk more openly about experiences such as baby loss and difficulties conceiving.

“We See A Mum was created to capture different moments from different journeys, from the joyous to the devastating. Our message is that all mums should feel able to share their story and know they will be supported, whatever challenges and losses they have been through or are going through.

“Every experience should be recognised, and every mum celebrated and supported, from the moment they feel like a parent. For some, that’s when they hold their baby in their arms. For others, it’s when they see a positive pregnancy test.

“Whenever it happens, no mum should have to hide that precious moment. At Tommy’s, we see a mum, and we’re here to support you.”

