New mental health service launches in Buckinghamshire to reduce wait times for autism and ADHD diagnosis

HealthCare in Mind, a new dedicated service offering private autism, ADHD and mental health assessment treatments and therapies, has launched in Buckinghamshire to improve access to high quality mental health diagnoses and address the growing wait times for critical mental health support.

With average NHS wait times for autism and ADHD assessments reaching one to two years across the country, HealthCare In Mind provides a much-needed alternative for families and individuals seeking answers and support. The service is now live in Buckinghamshire and will allow patients to access care instantly through both remote and in-person appointments to suit their needs.

HealthCare in Mind offers a range of mental health services, including fully comprehensive diagnostic assessments for both children and adults, and therapy treatments to manage mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and mood disorders.

HealthCare In Mind is led by Dr Simon Le Clerc MStJ, and Dr Kate Higham, alongside an expert team of psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists to provide instant access to the highest quality care to those in need.

Dr Simon Le Clerc commented: “Cases of adults and children seeking answers about their mental health, and the way they experience the world have risen dramatically in Buckinghamshire, and NHS waiting lists are struggling to keep up. It is not uncommon for wait times of up to a year for a first appointment for ADHD, autism and mental health assessments, and after assessment there are further waiting lists for accessing therapy treatments to help people manage their conditions.

“By offering private, tailored neurodiversity assessments, we can offer an option to families and individuals in need of a quicker solution. Our ambition for the future is to work with the NHS to support with clearing the waiting lists, but our service is also available for those in need today.”

To book an initial consultation, visit www.healthcareinmind.com.