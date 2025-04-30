New machinery installed to help remove parasite found in Bucks water supplies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A parasite found in Bucks water supplies has resulted in new machinery being installed to help remove the bug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Thames Water is the primary water and wastewater company serving London and the Thames Valley – including Aylesbury – Affinity Water supplies water and sewerage services to the town. Affinity is responsible for the water supply only, while Thames Water handles both.

Affinity Water is building new infrastructure at its Iver Water Treatment Works next to the M25 to improve the removal of cryptosporidium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diarrhoea and vomit-inducing bug, which is found in the poo of infected humans and animals, was detected at the site through sampling in 2020.

Water flows from a tap. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Water there was deemed a potential a ‘danger to human health’ and Affinity was ordered by the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) to improve supplies and construct additional treatments works.

Buckinghamshire Council has now given its consent for works at the site, which sits just north of the Great Western Main Line Railway.

These include new transformer compounds, tanks up to 14 metres high, a six metre high gantry crane frame, a new generator and additional hardstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DWI’s recommendations included improvements to the clarification process, new filters and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant ‘to improve water recirculating’.

Affinity’s application to the council read: “The proposed development is considered to be essential infrastructure and is required to improve the removal of cryptosporidium as required by the DWI.”

The company’s works are to be installed under ‘permitted development’, and it will submit a full planning application for any works not covered by this permission.