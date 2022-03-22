New free support and advice service for people affected by dementia in Bucks

A new free, easy to access, service for people affected by dementia in Bucks will be available from April 1.

In the UK, 900,000 people are living with dementia, with around 7,690 in Buckinghamshire. #

The Alzheimer’s Society says too many people are facing it alone without adequate support.

Alzheimer's Society is launching a new support and advice service in Bucks

Dementia Connect is the charity’s new personalised support and advice service for anyone affected by dementia, putting people in touch with its expert dementia advisers.

The Alzheimer’s Society service, which is being rolled out across Buckinghamshire, has been awarded the contract by Bucks Council in partnership with Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group.

The service is designed to connect people to the support they need, from local face-to-face help to phone and online information.

Dementia Connect local services manager Nicole Palmer said: “We understand that dementia affects everyone differently.

"So whether you, a loved one, a friend or neighbour needs dementia support, we’re here for you.

“Whether it’s advice on legal documents, help understanding dementia, or someone to talk to when things get tough, our dementia advisers are there to help and offer an empathetic listening ear.

“People have used Alzheimer’s Society services over six million times since the first lockdown began in March 2020, showing we’re needed more than ever.

"They tell us this support is a lifeline to them, their family, friends and carers.

"We’re therefore delighted to now be offering Dementia Connect in Buckinghamshire.”

Alzheimer’s Society is running a free webinar on Wednesday, March 30, where people can find out more about the new service and how it can help them.

Register here or for more information email [email protected]

Jane Pepler, from Chesham, who received support from Alzheimer’s Society said: “My brother and I are immensely grateful for the incredible support we have received during the difficult time of moving our mum into a care home.

“Through regular catch-up meetings and coming to our aid at short notice, they've responded to our queries promptly, providing expert advice and signposting us to appropriate services.

"The advisers have always shown great understanding and sensitivity of the problems we've faced both concerning practical issues and those of a more emotional nature.

"Their support has given us the confidence and ability to move forward.

"Truly, we would've been lost without them.”