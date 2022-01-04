New figures show how many Covid-19 patients need hospital in Aylesbury's NHS area
Figures have decreased over the most recent seven-day period
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 13 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 31.
Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56% in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 22 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 26. This was up from 18 in the previous seven days.