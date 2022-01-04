New figures show how many Covid-19 patients need hospital in Aylesbury's NHS area

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 13 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 31.

Covid-related hospital admissions have decreased in Buckinghamshire NHS Trust area

Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56% in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.