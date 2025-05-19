New care room opens in Stoke Mandeville Hospital in memory of 'loving' former patient

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has opened a new care centre supporting teenagers and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

The trust has confirmed that the site was recently refurbished and opened at the medical centre.

The Teenage and Young Adults (TYA) Cancer Care room, will now be colloquially known as the Wanderer’s Room, it has been created in the memory of Courtney, a former patient at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Courtney was a kind, caring, and loving individual with a great sense of humour and a passion for travel. Despite his battle with cancer, he remained positive and upbeat, always planning for the future.

Left to right: Emma Lead SACT* Nurse and Acute Oncology Lead Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Chief Nurse Jenny Ricketts, Helena Tank2create, Roseanna Courtney’s sister, Harley Tank2create Kim Courtney’s mother, Jon SignX, Francesca Courtney’s sister, Anna SACT* Sister, Becca SACT* Practice Development Nurse and Teen and Young Adult Lead.

"His family and friends remember him fondly and have worked tirelessly to create a space that reflects his adventurous spirit and love for life.”

They added that the room features graphics and illustrations that were inspired by Courtney's travels around Europe. Each illustration includes icons related to different countries and cities, creating an engaging and uplifting environment for young patients, the trust adds.

A new television, PlayStation and comfortable recliner chairs have been added to the room, so patients going through cancer treatment can relax during their stay.

Courtney's family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the scheme. Friends, colleagues, and even strangers who were inspired by Courtney's story contributed to the fund. Some of Courtney’s own photos have been included in the room and colleagues at SignX and Tank2create helped design and construct the new site.

Named after Courtney's love of travel

Kim, Courtney’s mother said: "We wanted to do something to inspire others, just as Courtney inspired us. The travel theme truly reflects Courtney, and we hope that the encouraging phrases and colourful landmarks will inspire young people undergoing treatment to keep dreaming, stay positive, and have hope. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this room a reality. This room is a great legacy and a wonderful reflection of Courtney's adventures for others to enjoy."

The family hopes to continue raising money to help redecorate other areas of the cancer ward. And their fundraising page can be found online here.

Interested readers can also check out Courtney’s old travel blog, which remains online here.