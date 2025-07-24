New back pain relief treatment tried for the first time in Europe at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A new pain relief procedure was used for the first time in Europe in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has revealed that a team at the hospital debuted a new procedure for patients dealing with chronic lower back pain.

This new treatment has been named IntraceptTM and is described by the trust as a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with chronic

vertebrogenic low back pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of its kind in Europe

Dr David McKean, clinical lead for radiology at the trust, led the operation which took place earlier this month. A trust spokesperson said: “It works by gently heating a small nerve inside the spine called the basivertebral nerve. This nerve sends pain signals to the brain when the spine is damaged. By stopping the nerve from sending these signals, the treatment helps reduce pain.”

Patients have already reported a significant difference in how much their back pain is affecting their life since receiving the treatment, the trust has revealed. Lauren, a 33-year-old mother of two, told the trust her back pain is ‘already significantly better’ after the procedure.

Dr McKean said: “Our priority is delivering safe and highly effective treatments that truly transform our patients’ lives. Intracept stands out as the only procedure uniquely engineered to target vertebrogenic pain, a condition often overlooked in traditional back pain therapies. Backed by robust clinical evidence and long-term patient outcomes, this minimally invasive option offers sustained relief and improved function for those suffering from chronic low back pain. It marks a significant step forward in personalised pain management.”

The trust has advised that basivertebral nerve ablation does not treat all forms of back pain and is specifically indicated for chronic vertebrogenic pain which has not responded to non-surgical treatments. Patients should discuss with their clinical team as to whether this treatment may be suitable for them, it adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David McKean and the team that administered the new procedure

Andrew McLaren, chief medical officer at the Trust, said: “Being chosen to carry out the first Intracept procedure in Europe is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the expertise and commitment of our Radiology team. It highlights our Trust’s dedication to leading the way in delivering innovative and outstanding care to our patients in Buckinghamshire.”