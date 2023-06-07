News you can trust since 1832
Nearly all acute beds were full in Bucks hospitals in first three months of this year

‘No health system should be running their hospitals this hot,’ warns think tank
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

Nearly all the acute beds in Buckinghamshire’s hospitals were full in the first three months of this year, new figures show.

The figures from NHS England show 99.5% of beds in acute settings within the Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust were filled in the three months to March.

A think tank has warned high levels of occupancy can lead to worse patient care in hospitals.

Medical equipment on a hospital ward
New figures from NHS England show 96.3% of 662 overnight beds were occupied at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust in the three months to March – a slight rise from 95.9% during the same period a year before.

Sarah Scobie, director of research at the Nuffield Trust think tank, said: “No health system should be running their hospitals this hot."

She warned a lack of beds could "lead to dangerously busy and difficult conditions" in accident and emergency departments, waiting rooms and corridors.

"Frequent high levels of beds in use have contributed to record waiting lists we are seeing now, and there is also evidence that overcrowded hospitals increase risks to patients and link to higher rates of mortality," she added.

Ms Scobie called for greater long-term investment in buildings and equipment, alongside improving care services outside of hospitals.

Across England, occupancy rates rose again in the last quarter, reaching 89.8% – just shy of the record of 90% in March 2018.

For general and acute settings, this figure was 92.3% – also the highest rate since the pandemic began.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Cutting waiting lists is one of the government’s top five priorities and we are investing up to £14.1 billion in health and social care over the next two years, on top of record funding.

"Waiting times have substantially reduced from the peak of winter pressures in December and the NHS has set out ambitious plans to improve access to care.

"This includes delivering 5,000 additional permanent hospital beds for next winter as well as an extra 3,000 virtual ward beds to safely care for people from home, resulting in over 10,000 in total by autumn."

