MP rules out another A&E department in Buckinghamshire despite local campaign

A petition to bring back Wycombe’s A&E has been launched but the town’s MP says it’s not possible.

The long-running campaign has been reignited by Cllr Khalil Ahmed, who has launched a new petition urging Wycombe MP Emma Reynolds to use her cabinet role to help secure the facility for the town.

It also calls on the Department of Health and Social Care and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust to work together to restore the vital emergency service.

But the minister made clear it is not within an MP’s powers to deliver such facilities.

£20m will be invested at Wycombe Hospital

Cllr Ahmed said residents had been waiting for 20 years for the return of a proper A&E and branded the current situation “unacceptable.”

At present, families must travel to Stoke Mandeville, Wexham Park or Oxford for emergency treatment – journeys that can take 30 to 45 minutes.

The call comes as Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust unveiled new plans for Wycombe Hospital, including proposals to move services out of the site’s ageing 1960s tower block, confirming there were no plans for an A&E.

“Since the closure of Wycombe’s A&E in 2005, residents have repeatedly voiced their concerns. Despite this, we have continued to be overlooked,” he said.

“While we welcome the recent £20 million investment in Wycombe Hospital, these plans fall short of addressing the town’s most urgent need: emergency care for our residents, right here in Wycombe.”

He added that the town had been let down before by MPs and governments, and that now was the time to act.

But Ms Reynolds defended her record, saying she had been honest from day one about what could, and could not, be delivered.

“We are already delivering on this with the recent announcement of funding from NHS England for the new building being taken forward by the NHS Healthcare Trust,” she said.

“I know that local people would like to have an A&E at Wycombe hospital, but given the pressures on the NHS, it has been clear for many years that that will not be possible.”

“Those decisions are not made by the local MP, they are made by the NHS nationally and the local NHS Trust,” she added.

“I will continue to fight to retain services at Wycombe hospital for the people of Wycombe.”

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said Wycombe Hospital already provides “outstanding” specialist emergency care for cardiac and stroke patients, as well as housing an intensive care unit and an Urgent Treatment Centre for minor injuries and illnesses.