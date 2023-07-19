More than 80 patients in Bucks are on the waiting list for an organ donation, the NHS has revealed.

Latest annual figures published by the NHS Blood and Transplant show there was a five per cent increase in in the number of patients whose lives were saved or improved through an organ transplant in the UK.

But, in Buckinghamshire there was less transplants compared to the year before.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Data shown in the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Activity Report shows that 4,532 patients received donated organs from 2,386 donors – living and deceased – in the UK last year

In Buckinghamshire, 62 patients received a living or deceased transplant, compared to 82 the year prior. There are currently over 7,000 people on the active transplant waiting list in the UK, including 87 patients from Buckinghamshire.

Clinicians warn that opportunities for transplant are still being missed due to families declining to support donation. People in Buckinghamshire are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their relative wanted. Nine out of 10 families honour their family member when the donor had confirmed their decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Last year (2022/23) there were 27 organ donors in Buckinghamshire – living and deceased – with 26 the year before.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Over 50,000 people are alive in the UK today thanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation, and 50 patients received a deceased transplant in Buckinghamshire last year. But this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our incredible donors and their families who have given their support for donation at what is often the most difficult of times.

“We know that most people support organ donation in principle, and we have seen a steady increase in the number of people confirming their support for organ donation via the NHS Organ Donor Register, including 372,645 people in Buckinghamshire.

“However, we still need families to support their loved one’s decision and agree to donation when approached, which we know is most likely when they know that’s what they wanted. With only one per cent of people dying in circumstances where organ donation is possible, every donor is precious and has the potential to save up to nine lives.

“We urge everyone who supports organ donation to confirm their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. It is a simple action which only takes two minutes; but can ultimately save lives.”

More details can be found on the NHS website here, more information on organ donations can be discovered by calling 0300 123 23 23 or on the NHS app.