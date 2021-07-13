More Covid vaccinations without an appointment available in Aylesbury

Walk-in Covid vaccinations are available at the Guttmann vaccination centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury all week.

People who haven't booked a Covid vaccination can receive one in Aylesbury at the stadium every day this week without an appointment.

The walk-in jabs can be received between 9.30am-7.30pm from today (July 13) through to Sunday July 18. First and second dose Pfizer vaccinations will be delivered.

The centre has the capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day, it is open to all adults who need their first or second dose jab. People needing a second vaccination must have received their first dose at least eight weeks ago to be eligible.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid operations director, said: “Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“By extending the opportunity to simply walk in we hope that more people will see how quick and easy it is and get their jab.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on day one.

“I also want to pay tribute to all the people who have worked so hard over many months to operate our vaccinations centres. Thanks to their efforts Oxford Health has administered more than 405,000 doses which contributes greatly to the national effort to get many people as possible protected.”

The full address for the centre is Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP. Marshalls will direct people to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

The 9, X30, or 300 Arriva buses all go from Aylesbury bus station to the centre.

The NHS advises please wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm. It also says you may have to queue for a while.

People are advised to bring their NHS number, it is not essential, but will speed up the process. It can be found on the NHS website here or on the NHS app.