Mindfulness at the museum in Aylesbury

Bucks County Museum are offering you the chance to 'reclaim your lunch break' this summer and join them in their garden to de-stress in beautiful surroundings.

Break away from your desk, turn off your phone and truly enjoy your lunch!

The Wednesday well being sessions are offering a range of mindful activities that will allow you to return to work focused and refreshed.

Wednesday well being sessions will be run on the following Wednesdays:

21 August: Meditation Mandala and Zentangles – create your own artwork from colourful repeated patterns.

4 September: Sensory Stress-Free Puddles – relieve tension and relax by re-living childhood and playing with cornflour puddles.

18 September: Paper Flower Power & Therapeutic Colouring – make decorative paper flowers and enjoy some colouring in the garden

2 October: Mindful Origami – have a go at folding paper animals, a quiet and reflective activity with beautiful results

Refreshments are available from the Museum Café. Activities will take place indoors if it is raining.

The well being activities are aimed at adults only.

Entry by donation.

For full details visit: www.buckscountymuseum.org or call 01296 331441.