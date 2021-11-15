Jabs on wheels, Covid vaccination van returns to Aylesbury this week

A Covid vaccination van is motoring around Bucks this week, starting today (November 15), it will be visiting Aylesbury on Friday November 19.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust operated vans offer another way for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus without booking ahead.

The vans will be stationed in Aylesbury from 10am to 4pm this Friday at the Southcourt Baptist Church on Penn Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health on the move van

By sending NHS staff out to complete mobile vaccinations, residents who may struggle to make the time to book and attend an appointment at a vaccination centre, can get jabbed in a situation that is more convenient to them.

The 'health on the move' vans will be travelling across Bucks this week visiting: Chesham, Buckingham, Aylesbury and Gerrards Cross.

Staff in the vans will be conducting first, second and booster Pfizer vaccinations.

An Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) spokesperson advises 1,600 vaccinations have been delivered from the 'health on the wheels' van in the past four months.

NHS guidance is to leave a gap of at least eight weeks between vaccination doses and, if you are eligible for a booster, you must leave six months (182 days) between your second dose and your booster vaccination.

Other locations confirmed for this week are:

-Wednesday, 17 November, 10am – 3pm, Chesham Market, High Street, HP5 1BW

-Thursday, 18 November, 10am - 3pm, Tesco Buckingham, London Rd, MK18 1AB

-Saturday, 20 November, 10am – 3pm, Tesco Gerrards Cross, Packhorse Road, SL9 8ER

The NHS advises all dates and venues may be subject to last minute scheduling changes, to check timings residents can visit the Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) website.

Next week the van will also be travelling around the county, but locations haven't been finalised at the time of writing.

First and second dose vaccinations at an NHS clinic can still be booked online on the NHS website or by calling 119.

Appointments are now available for anyone aged 16+, and healthy 12–15-year-olds can also get vaccinated by booking online or attending a walk-in clinic without appointment.