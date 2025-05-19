'I'm sharing my challenging experiences living with a life-altering head injury' says Bucks survivor on Brain Injury Week

A woman from Buckinghamshire is sharing the daily fluctuations she faces living with a serious brain injury.

Lorna Collins, who lives near Amersham, is one of the survivors speaking out for Action for Brain Injury (ABI) Week.

Headway, a national charity, runs ABI each year to raise awareness around the challenges survivors face.

This year’s theme, On a good day, explores the fluctuating and unpredictable nature of brain injury.

Lorna's life changed after a serious horse-riding injury

Starting today, the campaign looks specifically at certain symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, mood changes and cognitive problems- can impact a brain injury survivor’s ability to work, their hobbies and activities, and their relationships.

Lorna was ‘destined for glory’ in the equestrian world when a fall from her horse, aged just 18, changed everything. She was hoping to become the first woman to win the Grand National.

Lorna, now 43, landed on her head when her horse tripped over during a training session in the year 2000, the charity has revealed. She sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and developed several psychiatric illnesses post-injury.

“I had stopped breathing, and my dad gave me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation”, she said. “The air ambulance came and took me to hospital where I was in a coma. After the brain injury I woke up with total amnesia. I forgot my life history and didn’t remember anyone around me. I didn’t know who I was - I forgot who Lorna was.”

Lorna is one of many survivors endures good and bad days

On good days Lorna has said she can complete her work and her favourite hobbies: writing, art and riding, and being with her animals. She explained: “On a good day I’m really organised and have a busy schedule. I might express myself through words or paint a picture. On a good day I’ll have a lovely time with my animals; I might go for a run with Wilby, my Whippet, or ride my horse. A Creative Transformation project is also part of my ‘good day’.”

However, on a bad day she told Headway that she has to cope with dizziness, fatigue and feelings of anxiousness. She explained: “My head is cloudy because I can’t think straight, probably because I’m overwhelmed.

“I get very anxious and disorientated with my identity and not remembering my childhood.”

Headway says that Lorna isn’t alone in struggling with fatigue and anxiety as these symptoms – alongside memory and concentration issues - were the most common fluctuating effects of brain injury recorded by the charity.

Earlier this year, the charity launched two surveys; one for individuals with a brain injury and one for carers to share how their day-to-day experiences shift.

Results from the surveys flagged that 80% of survivors and 84% of carers feel low in mood on a survivor’s bad day; conversely, 80% of survivors and 91% of carers feel good on a survivor’s good day.

Other key results showed that:

 64% of survivors and 53% of carers lose their tempers more easily on a survivor’s bad day.

 86% of survivors and 78% of carers find working or studying difficult on a survivor’s bad day. Conversely, 62% of survivors and 78% of carers find work or studying easier on a survivor’s good day.