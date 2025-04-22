‘I feel lucky that my breast cancer was caught so early’: Marlow woman to take on Pink Ribbon Walk at Hampton Court Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kerri Cicirello, from Marlow, was diagnosed with grade one invasive ductal breast cancer after attending her first routine mammogram appointment in 2023, at the age of 52.

Having undergone a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and reconstructive surgery, Kerri is now taking part in the 10-mile Pink Ribbon Walk at Hampton Court Palace on Saturday 26 April to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research and lifechanging support.

The Pink Ribbon Walks are marking their 20th anniversary, with the 10 or 20-mile walking challenges taking place across four beautiful locations - Hampton Court Palace on Saturday 26 April, Blenheim Palace on Saturday 10 May, Crieff Hydro in Scotland on Saturday 31 May and Chatsworth House on Saturday 21 June.

Kerri explains how her diagnosis came as a shock, as she hadn’t experienced any signs or symptoms.

Kerri will be doing the Pink Ribbon Walk with her daughter, Amelie

Kerri said:

“I had my routine mammogram, and then about five days later, I was asked to go back for another mammogram and have a biopsy. I wasn’t really expecting anything, but while I was there, they told me there’s definitely something, but we don’t know what it is.

“I was really shocked because I literally had no signs at all. I asked my consultant if I had missed it and not been checking myself properly, but he said that the lump was so deep under my left breast that by the time I would have been able to feel it, we would have been talking about a very different situation.”

After further tests, Kerri was diagnosed with grade one invasive ductal breast cancer.

Kerri was diagnosed with breast cancer after her first routine mammogram in 2023

Kerri said:

“It had been caught super early so I was just really relieved, which sounds weird but in my head I had been going ‘oh my god I need to sort out everything.’ It was at that stage, I told my children, who were in the middle of doing their A-levels, as well as the rest of my family.

“I had a lumpectomy in the October of that year, and then five days worth of radiotherapy in the January. And then I’ve just recently had breast reconstruction surgery in February.”

Kerri explains how she leant on a friend who had also had breast cancer:

Kerri and her husband, Cris

“We would talk, and she was super helpful. She took me to one of my radiotherapy sessions, which was really amazing. She’d had a friend who had helped her through her diagnosis, so it was kind of a paying it forward situation that we felt that we were doing.

“In the end, the three of us started up a support group in Marlow. We’re not medically trained but it’s just a place to talk if you want to talk. No one understands what you’re going through unless they’ve been through it. With the group, we can talk about things, and we’ve got a Facebook group where we speak too.”

Discussing the positive outlook she has on her diagnosis, Kerri said:

“My children are aware of things, but I keep it positive when I’m talking to them and don’t want them to worry about it. Throughout the whole process, I’ve felt really positive about it because I do feel really lucky that I caught it so early. I feel more lucky than unlucky.”

Kerri also felt it was important to encourage her friends and family to get checked.

Kerri said:

“I put a post out on Facebook just to tell people that I literally had no symptoms. There was no puckering, there was no dimpling, there wasn’t anything that I could have noticed. So I put that on there and as a result, quite a few of my friends said that they’d gone for their mammogram, which is great.”

Kerri added: “Just go and get yourself checked, don’t assume everything is fine.”

By taking part in a Pink Ribbon Walk, you will play a part in ensuring Breast Cancer Now can continue to provide support for today and hope for the future through its world-class research.

As a participant, you will soak up beautiful UK countryside as you walk and will carry a pink ribbon with your own message of hope, which you can then add to an incredible display of pink ribbons as you receive your medal at the finish line.

Kerri, who is taking on the 10-mile Pink Ribbon Walk with her daughter and friends, explains why she wanted to be involved in this year’s event:

“It’s a lovely thing to do and I really believe in the cause and believe in everything to do with supporting each other and getting people through.

“I also want to encourage people to get themselves checked and raise awareness. It’s getting better but people often don’t want to talk about it, or they think it’s an embarrassing thing to talk about, but actually, if you just make it more normal to talk about it, then that that’s a good thing.”

Challenge yourself to a Pink Ribbon Walk and help fund life-changing research and support. Find out more and register now at https://breastcancernow.org/prw