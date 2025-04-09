Hundreds of local singers take up the challenge to sing out for mental health

Devised by community choir champion, Jill Neenan, the concert will raise the roof with uplifting and popular songs, showcasing the positive effect of singing on people’s wellbeing.

Everyone's involved

It’s set to be a ground breaking concert with the largest gathering of performers ever on the Waterside Theatre’s stage all at the same time. Three community choirs – two from Wendover and one from Wing – have singers as young as five and others nearing ninety. They will join on the Waterside stage to create one huge choir of over 200 singers.

Much-loved TV & radio presenter, Andy Collins, is lined up to host with Jill and her special guests - Daisy Amphlett, Jim Aldcroft, David Rhys and Rebecca Izard. All are well-known in the world of entertainment and will perform with the combined choirs. The audience can expect a sprinkling of Andy’s humour as well as audience participation.

Musical Director, Jill Neenan, comments “From a very young age, I was encouraged by my mother, Olive, to raise money for charity. Singing is for everyone - we all have an instrument we are born with; it’s a beautiful way of expressing and connecting with others you would never normally talk to in everyday life. Everyone is equal when we sing. I cannot wait to showcase my incredible choirs on the big stage and raise the roof with their incredible sound.”

Host, Andy Collins is "pleased as punch to be part of something so powerful and uplifting - hosting this inaugural concert with musical director, Jill Neenan, is going to be magical, with a lot of laughs, a few tears and hopefully raise a lot of money for worthy charities".

Everyone has a story

Choir members have found singing to be a great way of meeting new friends and boosting their self-esteem. They want to share their story, while raising funds for local charities. Many are amazed at what they sound like when they finally open their mouth to make a sound. Asked about how they are feeling about the upcoming concert, here are a few stories.

Mark Wainwright is a member of both choirs and tells us how he “wanted to improve his singing & confidence and found such a supportive environment, friends and opportunities. I used to be scared to sing in front of an audience but now am confident to sing solos and duets and can’t wait for our concert!”

David Bennett, told us that as he has Parkinsons, he was advised by his speech therapist how ‘singing was a good way of retaining his voice’. Since joining the choir his voice and confidence have significantly improved, and he is championing singing amongst members of the Aylesbury Parkinsons group.

Laura Collings-Shave, said that “singing as part of the Wing Singers is good for the soul, it has provided me with friendships, makes me feel part of the local community and has the power to clear my mind and lift my spirits. I’m excited to be part of something special with so many people”.

Sandie Buckle, also a member at both choirs talks about how she had “always loved singing and wanted to part of a big choir with 4 voice parts, it’s like a big family, the feeling of everyone singing together is so joyful and heartwarming, I always go home with a smile on my face”.

Irrespective of ability or experience, everyone can join the choirs and the Wendover Children’s Choir is brimming with budding wannabe performers. Founding member, Ellie Barrons, tells us how much she enjoys her Monday afternoons and now she’s older, she can support the younger children learn and develop: “I’m so excited to be on the Waterside stage with so many adult singers and getting to sing with the professionals is going to be such an honour.”

Ella Sims joined Wing Singers when she was 8 and now at 10 finds ‘her singing has improved, she has much more confidence and she has made lots of friend and how to read music as well”.

Bella Samuel-Hallwood found she was struggling with self-esteem and low confidence, and joining Wing Singers last September provided her with a community and safe space and now feels ‘I have grown in self-belief and through the choir have met wonderful people - I have found my voice and confidence”.

Professionals share the stage

West end & local performer, Daisy Amphlett, is excited to be part of something so meaningful, “the energy in the room is amazing, everyone’s smiling and happy and it’s so inspiring to hear this many people create such an impressive harmony! I’m a huge mental health advocate, singing can be a huge part of people’s rehabilitation and ongoing wellbeing”.

National performer & local musician, Rebecca Izard, tells us “I’ve been involved with both Wing and Wendover Singers for a while. Singing has such a powerful impact on mental wellbeing and helps us connect with others in such a meaningful way. I can’t wait to share this experience and celebrate the power of song in support of such an important cause. Singing is certainly good for the soul and this event is going to be awesome!”.

GREEN for a good cause

Audience members are invited to wear the colour green, as it’s the international colour showing support of mental health. The perfect sponsor for this concert is champion of community causes, Chiltern View Garden Centre, who are the headline partner supporting all the choirs. Thanks to their generosity and support, along with MDAT IT Solutions and Charlton Design & Build Ltd, revenue from all ticket sales will go directly to MIND, Lindengate and SPACE – fantastic mental health charities supporting thousands each year, in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Suzi Bone, Owner of Chiltern View commented: “We’re thrilled to be supporting something so entertaining, yet so meaningful. Gardening and singing are so closely connected to helping people’s state of mind – it’s the perfect partnership. I’m personally looking forward to having a good singalong, and I am particularly excited to see the children’s choir have some fun on stage with the hugely entertaining Andy Collins. I’ll be donning my green outfit for sure!”

Mike Thompson, CEO of MDAT Ltd, shares his thoughts: "I'm really proud to be supporting Sing Out For... and the amazing work they're doing to raise funds for mental health charities like MIND UK, Lindengate, and SPACE. Music has this incredible way of bringing people together, lifting spirits and creating connections. In the same way, I believe technology should make life simpler, not harder. At MDAT, we tackle tricky tech problems so businesses can focus on what really matters. I'm looking forward to seeing so many fantastic singers take the stage tonight, it's going to be a brilliant evening!"

3 . Contributed Andy Collings & Jill Neenan at rehearsals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales