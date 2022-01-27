Hotel at Stoke Mandeville Stadium transformed into temporary care facility

The Buckinghamshire NHS Trust is using a hotel within Stoke Mandeville Stadium as a temporary care facility for patients.

Announced today (January 27), the Olympic Lodge located in the grounds of Stoke Mandeville Stadium, will be used as an additional health facility.

Plans are in place for the first patient to be transitioned over from Stoke Mandeville Hospital into the hotel on Monday (January 31).

This move has been organised in reaction to Omicron, in an attempt to make sure the hospital isn't overwhelmed by Covid cases.

Latest official figures for the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust show 59 people with Covid are receiving hospital treatment and two require ventilation beds.

An NHS spokesperson advised that the hotel will be used by patients that need further support as they prepare to return home.

Patients who still require hospital beds and more consistent attention won't be moved out of the hospital.

The trust advises that patients will be put in single rooms and will have access to a light-filled day room, where they can socialise.

Jenny Ricketts, director of community transformation for the trust, said, “When our patients no longer need to be in a hospital bed, it is better for their ongoing recovery to return to the

comfort of their own home as soon as possible.

"This unit will provide a safe and suitable environment for patients to regain their confidence and independence.

"It will also provide some of the extra capacity we need through the winter period.