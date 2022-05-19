'Helping people connect and reclaim their health' at The Little Buckingham Clinic

You can find out more about these and other complementary therapies on offer, when The Little Buckingham Clinic holds its launch event on Saturday, May 21.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley will cut the ribbon at the new business on Market Square at 2pm, and members of the public can sample free 15-minute consultations with some of the complementary therapists from 10am to 4pm.

The Little Buckingham Clinic was founded by aruvedic medicine practitioner, osteopath and acupuncturist Simi Godagama.

From left: acupuncturist Tish Miles Smith, clinic director Simi Godagama, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Vani and osteopath Freya Gilmore

Simi, aged 43, is the daughter of Dr Shantha Godagama, who is widely known as the Father of Ayurveda in the UK.

The cheerful-looking bright yellow clinic, which brings together a range of disciplines, including ayurveda, osteopathy, reflexology, acupuncture, yoga therapy, reiki, semi-permanent make-up and sound therapy, fulfils a lifelong dream for Simi.

She said: “I’ve always driven past Buckingham, and I would just be in love with that little street.

“And then this property came on, and as soon as we saw it, I just could see exactly what this could become.

“Because I wanted to have a high street location for a clinic.

"I’d looked in Woburn and there wasn’t much coming up, and then Buckingham came up and it felt so aligned because I was already in love with Buckingham.”

It took a year to renovate the entire four-storey building.

“We had to completely electrically rewire the whole building,” said Simi.

“We had to damp-proof it, we had to repair it, and so top to bottom, floor to ceiling, was redone, and then we created treatment rooms and got the permission to put some partition walls in.”

And Buckingham is a perfect place for the clinic, said Simi, “because you’ve got people who are willing to try and you’ve got people who are willing to recommend as well.

"That recommendation culture is really vibrant in Buckingham.”

Simi has already connected with other local complementary therapists, and hopes next to engage with local GP and dental practices and also with the University of Buckingham.

“And just really offer to help people connect and reclaim their health, especially after the pandemic - it’s what people need,” she said.