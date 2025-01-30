Healthwatch Bucks hits the road to hear your health and social care stories
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whether you’ve accessed a GP, hospital, urgent care, pharmacy, dentist, 111 service, care home, or any other service in Buckinghamshire, we want to know: what’s working well, and what could be improved?
Your feedback is vital to help us understand how health and social care services are performing. It also plays a key role in informing decision makers and driving improvements in the care provided in Bucks.
Healthwatch Bucks Chief Executive, Zoe McIntosh, said: "We believe every voice matters. By coming out to local communities, we aim to make it easy for residents to share their experiences. Whether your feedback is positive or highlights areas for change, we want to hear from you."
Full details of our roadshow stops are available on our website at www.healthwatchbucks.co.uk and on our social media channels.
Come and talk to us – we’re here to listen!
Contact Information: Email: [email protected] Phone: 01494 32 48 32 Website: www.healthwatchbucks.co.uk