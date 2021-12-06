Health on the Move van bringing vaccinations to Buckingham this weekend

The Health on the Move vaccination van is back in Bucks this week, and is due to visit Buckingham on Sunday, December 12, with more stops to be confirmed next week.

Nearly 1,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were delivered by the van in Buckinghamshire during November.

And with the new Omicron variant spreading, people are urged get their booster vaccination if they are eligible - but wait for the NHS to contact you before attending a walk-in site or booking an appointment.

The Health on the Move Van

Anyone who has not yet had their first or second vaccine dose is also welcome to have it done at the van.

The Health on the Move van will be at Buckingham Youth Centre, on London Road, from 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday, December 12.

Before that, it will be at Chesham Market on Wednesday, December 8, and Saturday, December 11, and at Tesco Gerrards Cross on Friday, December 10, from 10am to 3pm on each date.

The schedule may be subject to last-minute changes, so check here for the latest updates.

The van will be back in Bucks next week and details of times and locations will be confirmed on the website.

People who have not yet had a booster or their first or second vaccination can also book an appointment here or call 119 free of charge.