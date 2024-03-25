Gym offers for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We all know exercise is important for everyone, but for people with MS, Parkinson’s and stroke survivors, it can be even more so. Early intervention, including exercise, is vital to slowing down the progression of their condition.

While the Centre has a comprehensive exercise programme in place, one that has been carefully structured to meet the needs of people with neurological conditions and includes some out-of-hours classes and many online classes, it doesn't always meet the requirements for those who are still in work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These three partnerships, with others in the pipeline, will enable members of the Centre to access more out-of-hours exercise classes at reduced rates.

Close up of the screen on a treadmill

“To have access to facilities which aren’t defined by a person’s diagnosis, will make a huge difference to how our members feel and whether they access exercise,” said Joe Harman, Exercise Lead and Musculoskeletal Therapist at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Exercise helps maintain independence, strength and function for people with neuro conditions. It can help our members to positively manage and cope with the progression of their condition.”