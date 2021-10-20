New data has revealed which GP surgeries in Aylesbury Vale have received the worst feedback when it comes to booking appointments.

For the first time patient surveys released contain information from the past year when the pandemic has dramatically altered people's abilities to book appointments.

GP clinics in Aylesbury Vale have received criticism on social media, due to the difficulties patients face booking visits.

Bucks Clinical Commission Group (CCG) remains one of the areas in the country where the fewest percentage of appointments take place in person.

The majority of patients across the UK (71%), had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Aylesbury and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Bucks CCG which were voted the hardest to get to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very poor’.

1. The Mandeville Practice There were 376 survey forms sent out to patients at the Mandeville Practice. The response rate was 31.4%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 17% it was very poor and 20.9% said it was fairly poor.

2. Poplar Grove Practice There were 336 survey forms sent out to patients at Poplar Grove Practice. The response rate was 38.7%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 11.9% said it was very poor and 13.8% said it was fairly poor.

3. Whitehill Surgery There were 367 survey forms sent out to patients at Whitehill Surgery. The response rate was 37.3%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 5.6% said it was very poor and 15.4% said it was fairly poor.

4. Westongrove Partnership There were 277 survey forms sent out to patients at Westongrove Partnership. The response rate was 48.7%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment 3.7% said it was very poor and 9.5% said it was fairly poor.