News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Gordon and Moggie's 1,000 mile farewell to Aylesbury charity

The chairman of disability charity SeeAbility was at the wheel of a 55-year-old Morris Minor in Aylesbury on 8 September to bid farewell to old friends.
By Greg MatthewsContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gordon Ilett is making a 1,000 mile tour of SeeAbility locations across southern England to mark the end of his term as chairman of the charity, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism, who may also have sight loss.

Gordon said: “I want to visit as many of the people we support as possible to thank them and the staff teams for making SeeAbility such a great charity.”

“In 15 years as a trustee I’ve met people we support who have become so much more confident and independent - in some cases these have been amazing transformations.”

Most Popular
SeeAbility Chairman Gordon Ilett and his 55-year-old Morris Minor visit the charity team in AylesburSeeAbility Chairman Gordon Ilett and his 55-year-old Morris Minor visit the charity team in Aylesbur
SeeAbility Chairman Gordon Ilett and his 55-year-old Morris Minor visit the charity team in Aylesbur

“The organisation has doubled in size in that time and has a significant impact - our special schools eye care programme reaches 3,000 children for example.”

Gordon’s Morris Minor convertible – known as Moggie – was originally bought to help his son learn to drive. “He’s moved on to something newer and faster,” said Gordon. “Now I get to drive Moggie.”

On his tour, he and Moggie have visited SeeAbility homes in Surrey, Kent, Hampshire and the West Country.

Gordon added: “People may not know that SeeAbility works across southern England, and we have all sorts of opportunities to work, volunteer or fundraise for us. Check out www.seeability.org to find out more.”

To support Gordon, who is raising funds for SeeAbility, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gordonilett1000miles.

Related topics:AylesburyEnglandPeopleSurreyKentHampshire