Gifts for Mother's Day at Stoke Mandeville NICU from BURPS

Baby Unit Parents and Relatives Support (BURPS) were excited to be taking some gift bags to Stoke Mandeville's Neonatal Units mums to help them celebrate Mother's Days.

The Neonatal Unit is a specialised unit that looks after sick and premature babies. Stoke Mandeville have excellent facilities available to help babies who are born early or who are born poorly.

BURPS are the charity who help support the unit. They fundraise to help purchase equipment for the unit, items to help families with the stay for example supplying thermal cups that can be used safely while on the unit, essential toiletries, essential supplies for baby.

Staff at Stoke Mandeville NICU with Mothers Day Treats from Families

One activity that BURPS volunteers take great pleasure in is supplying gift bags throughout the year to mark some events that families may have celebrated at home but being on the unit with a new baby can make this challenging. This time it was for Mother's Day. BURPS provided gift bags with special photo frames, artificial flower bouquets, mindful colouring activities, cards, tea and chocolate brownies. Volunteers enjoyed seeking the donations for the bags and it was a pleasure to put them together.

Laura Joiner and Hilary Rixon, part of the neonatal care team, reported back to BURPS that the bags were well received and it was a very busy day but it was lots of fun! The staff kindly decorated the unit with Mothers Day banners.

The families staying at the unit were also spreading joy with one of the families providing cupcakes to the staff to say thank you.

