Giant sculpture paying tribute to pandemic heroes at Stoke Mandeville Hospital taking shape

The central structure of the massive Nightingale’s Rainbow at Stoke Mandeville Hospital has now been erected to pay tribute to pandemic heroes.

When finished, at 5.5 metres tall and 8.3m wide the Rainbow will be the largest permanent tribute to the Covid-19 response in the country.

The main structure can be viewed now, Aylesbury MP Rob Butler visited the structure yesterday, he commented: “Nightingale’s Rainbow is an imaginative tribute to the resilience and community spirit demonstrated by so many people in Buckinghamshire throughout the pandemic – whether on the frontline in the NHS, as key workers, or volunteering to help their neighbours.”

A latest look at Nightingale's Rainbow

The next phase of the construction will see the rainbow covered by more than 14,000 tiles which can be sponsored for £20 each.

The tiles can be dedicated as a permanent thank you, with messages of tribute on the Florence Nightingale Hospice website.

Mr Butler added: “Sponsoring a tile is a brilliant way for local people to participate in this unique commemoration of our community’s efforts and achievements during Covid. I’d like to

thank the local firms and organisations who have paid for the structure of the rainbow, which means that every penny raised from the tiles can be donated to the Florence Nightingale Hospice and Buckinghamshire Healthcare Charitable Fund. I am sure that once complete, the rainbow will be a vivid and poignant landmark.”

The final phase of the project will see landscaping around the structure which is being sponsored by Aylesbury Garden Town and will include local schools and community groups in the planting.

Neil Macdonald, chief executive of Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Over the last 18 months health and social care colleagues across Buckinghamshire have gone above and beyond to ensure care was still provided for those who needed it most.

"It is an honour to host this fitting tribute on our hospital site to recognise all the sacrifices our colleagues have made and to remember all those whom we have lost."

The construction of Nightingale’s Rainbow is being funded by local organisations and private individuals.

Jo Turner, CEO of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity added: “Nightingale’s Rainbow is a symbol of hope, resilience and kindness in difficult times.