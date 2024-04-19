Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular charity fundraiser is returning to Aylesbury this year in tribute to an organisation’s 35th birthday.

To mark Florence Nightingale Hospice’s 35th anniversary the charity has confirmed the return of its Midnight Walk.

On 22 June residents are encouraged to head to Roman Park Hall for the ever-popular fundraiser. This year the charity is also running two sister events across the weekend in June, a Twilight and ‘Not the Midnight Walk’ activity.

Hundreds are expected to participate

All of these events are designed for friends and family to get together and celebrate the lives of loved ones and show appreciation for the hospice which has supported the local community over the past 35 years, all in colourful and bright lights and clothing, lighting up the streets of Aylesbury.

New this year, is the Twilight Walk taking place at 7:30pm on 22 June, it is designed for children under 15 and is a two-mile route starting at Roman Park Hall.

The Midnight Walk has been scheduled for the same night, participants will receive free t-shirts and can choose between completing a five or 10 mile walk.

The event is an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones

‘Not the Midnight Walk’ is an event for people who cannot attend on the 22nd but still want to support the hospice. A time, date, and duration, has not been confirmed, with participants encouraged to set their own parametres for the additional fundraiser.