Florence Nightingale Hospice Midnight Walk returns to Aylesbury in 2024 for 35th anniversary
A popular charity fundraiser is returning to Aylesbury this year in tribute to an organisation’s 35th birthday.
To mark Florence Nightingale Hospice’s 35th anniversary the charity has confirmed the return of its Midnight Walk.
On 22 June residents are encouraged to head to Roman Park Hall for the ever-popular fundraiser. This year the charity is also running two sister events across the weekend in June, a Twilight and ‘Not the Midnight Walk’ activity.
All of these events are designed for friends and family to get together and celebrate the lives of loved ones and show appreciation for the hospice which has supported the local community over the past 35 years, all in colourful and bright lights and clothing, lighting up the streets of Aylesbury.
New this year, is the Twilight Walk taking place at 7:30pm on 22 June, it is designed for children under 15 and is a two-mile route starting at Roman Park Hall.
The Midnight Walk has been scheduled for the same night, participants will receive free t-shirts and can choose between completing a five or 10 mile walk.
‘Not the Midnight Walk’ is an event for people who cannot attend on the 22nd but still want to support the hospice. A time, date, and duration, has not been confirmed, with participants encouraged to set their own parametres for the additional fundraiser.
Lyn Denham, community and events fundraising manager for the charity, said: “With the Hospice celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, we wanted to share our excitement with the local community and this event’s growth is one of the prime examples. It also provides maximum inclusion as people of all ages will be able to take part across the weekend. The community strongly supports Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and the Midnight Walk has always been one of the best supported charity events in the Buckinghamshire calendar. With the inclusion of the remembrance lanterns, the memories of loved ones will once again be a powerful and visual reminder of what this event is all about.”