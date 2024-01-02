First babies born at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 2024 announced
Stoke Mandeville Hospital has announced the names of the first babies born at the facility in 2024.
Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has confirmed that eight new babies were born at the Bucks maternity service on New Year’s Day.
A boy called Akhtar was the first to be born at the hospital in 2024, he was delivered at 01.04am to Amreena Akhtar and partner Waqar Hussain, weighing 2.57kg.
Buckinghamshire NHS Trust confirmed the next baby born was Mileham-Robin, born at 01.38am to Charlotte Mileham, weighing 3.7kg. Also the trust revealed that nine babies were born on Christmas Day. With the first being born at 04.45am, also babies called Ssemakula and Ghetu were welcomed into the world inside Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Director of midwifery Michelle East said: “Welcoming new arrivals into our world is one of the greatest privileges for our maternity team. Wishing all our new babies and their families a happy and healthy 2024.”