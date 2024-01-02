Nine babies were also born on Christmas Day at the hospital ward

Stoke Mandeville Hospital has announced the names of the first babies born at the facility in 2024.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has confirmed that eight new babies were born at the Bucks maternity service on New Year’s Day.

A boy called Akhtar was the first to be born at the hospital in 2024, he was delivered at 01.04am to Amreena Akhtar and partner Waqar Hussain, weighing 2.57kg.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust confirmed the next baby born was Mileham-Robin, born at 01.38am to Charlotte Mileham, weighing 3.7kg. Also the trust revealed that nine babies were born on Christmas Day. With the first being born at 04.45am, also babies called Ssemakula and Ghetu were welcomed into the world inside Stoke Mandeville Hospital.